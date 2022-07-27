Antique jewelry store near Pike Place Market hit in smash-and-grab robbery

The owner of Isadoras Antique Jewelry said this was the second time in a week that thieves targeted the store.

SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a truck slammed into an antique jewelry store near Pike Place Market in Seattle early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at Isadoras Antique Jewelry, located on the 1600 block of 1st Avenue in Seattle. The owner of the store said she received a call around 3:45 a.m. that a vehicle had smashed into the front of their business.

KING 5 crews saw jewelry cases that were broken inside the store when they arrived at the scene.

The business owner said this was the second time in a week that thieves targeted the store. Nothing was taken during the first break-in attempted last week, but that was not the case this week. The owner told KING 5 some items were taken Wednesday morning, but exactly what and how much was stolen from the store was unknown.

Family members arrived at the scene early Wednesday to help clean up the glass and board up the front windows.

The owner said police responded to the scene quickly, but no arrests have been made at this time. The business owner said she's frustrated, but thankful no one was injured.

No suspect description has been released at this time.

