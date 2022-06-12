'The world has lost immeasurably': Loved ones remember life lost in Southcenter Mall garage shooting

Friends say Chris Wesolowicz brought a big smile and energy to every room he walked into. Tukwila Police say his case is still under active investigation.

TUKWILA, Wash. — Tukwila police said they are continuing to investigate a shooting at the Southcenter Mall parking garage on Nov. 18.

Friends of Chris and Mary Wesolowicz say they returned to their vehicle after shopping to find an attempted car theft. They say the suspects shot both Chris and Mary, sending her to the hospital and taking Chris' life -- a loss that will reverberate through the community.

"He brought a big smile and big energy to every room he was in and he always had a big hug ready," friend Trevor Taylor said. "People liked being around Chris just because of the energy he brought and exuded at all times."

Taylor said he knew Chris for years, spending time together enjoying Renaissance Faires, board games, sailing and RPGs. They formed deep connections with a community that now heads into the holidays with a hole in their hearts.

"The world has lost immeasurably by not having Chris and it's not- those of us who met him and got a chance to experience life with him, we will always carry that in our hearts- but it's all the people who didn't get a chance,' Taylor said. "They truly lost meeting an amazing human being."

Friends are holding a fundraiser to cover the costs that have accumulated since his loss. They are also hoping for anyone who might have tips in the case to come forward with that information to provide some answers and a form of closure -- though healing is a much more complex process.

"There is no quick fix for any of this- it's so unbelievable to have to be going through this," Taylor said.

Taylor said they also want everyone to know that Chris' lasting legacy will be one of love -- and hope people learn from his memory.