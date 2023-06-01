Retail theft ring suspects accused of stealing over $76,000 in merchandise in Bellevue

The suspects are alleged to have stolen over $76,000 in merchandise.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Three suspects that allegedly stole more than $75,000 were arrested in Bellevue last month.

The three suspects, aged 18, 22 and 27, were taken into custody outside Bellevue Square on May 20 after security witnessed them stealing from stores inside the mall. Two of the suspects attempted to run when confronted by officers but were quickly apprehended.

The suspects have been linked to an organized retail theft ring out of Bogota, Colombia, and allegedly have been prolific in the I-5 corridor between California and Washington.

“Sergeant Tony Romero has spent the past few months investigating this group and working with asset protection officers with Kemper Development, Lululemon, American Eagle, Macy’s, Hollister and regional law enforcement partners to track their movement,” said Major Dave Sanabria. “That legwork and cooperation enabled us to quickly identify the suspects, build a strong case, and refer charges to the King County Prosecutor’s Office.”

Two of the suspects had forged Colombian IDs, and the group is believed to operate out of Los Angeles.

Multiple thefts since March in the Bellevue area have been linked to the group. Foil-lined shopping bags designed to conceal merchandise and neutralize anti-theft sensors were found when the suspects were arrested.

The King County Prosecutor's Office is reviewing the charges, but the three suspects have been released from jail according to the Bellevue Police Department.