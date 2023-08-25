Inmate puts corrections nurse in chokehold at Thurston County Jail

The inmate recently tried again to escape the jail, but three guards who were on standby stopped him.

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — An inmate at Thurston County Jail put a nurse in a chokehold in a recent unprovoked attack that required a deputy to deliver "repeated knee strikes" to the inmate's face to save the nurse.

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) said in a Facebook post that a suspect who had been on the run for eight months was recently apprehended by the department's Narcotics Task Force.

While in the jail's medical wing, the inmate attacked the jail's nurse and put her in a chokehold, according to the TCSO. Two deputies intervened but the inmate refused to let go of the nurse. A deputy repeatedly struck the inmate with his knee, allowing the nurse to escape his grasp.

The inmate was transferred to the hospital with three deputies standing guard over his bed, the TCSO said. All three of the involved employees also were treated at the hospital and are recovering. Once cleared, the TCSO said he will face three additional counts of felony assault.

The Centralia Police Department has probable cause to arrest the inmate for ramming one of its officers with a stolen car and fleeing several months ago, according to officials.

In an update to the original post on Thursday, the TCSO said the same inmate tried to escape the hospital again. He was stopped by the deputies watching over his room.