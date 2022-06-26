At least 8 injured in Tacoma shooting outside rave event

Investigators said shots were fired as an argument happened in the back alley of the venue where the party was hosted.

TACOMA, Wash. — Eight shooting victims were identified early Sunday morning after a large crowd was attending a rave on South Tacoma Way, according to Tacoma Police.

Investigators said an argument happened in the alley along the 4500 block of South Tacoma Way behind the private venue hosting the party and that is when shots were fired.

The first calls to South Sound 911 dispatchers went out after 12:45 a.m. when cars were reportedly seen speeding away. This area was shut down for the investigation.

Investigators said life-saving measures were taken when officers arrived on the scene.

According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), all eight shooting victims are in stable condition.

Officers arrived to find a "chaotic scene" with a large crowd and multiple shooting victims, according to Wendy Haddow, TPD Public Information Officer.

“We had victims that were transported to three different hospitals by ambulances and private vehicles," Haddow said. "Our detectives are spread out on these multiple crime scenes, getting information.”

Police have not released any suspect information.

TPD is asking anyone who has information about the shootings to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Traffic advisory! South Tacoma Way is shut down between S 56 & S 58 for a shooting investigation with multiple victims. Detectives and crime scene technicians are on scene. More info to follow. pic.twitter.com/KunBsrSlCG — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) June 26, 2022

