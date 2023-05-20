3 injured in shooting at 100-plus Airbnb party in Tukwila

Three young adult men were injured in the shooting, with two in stable condition and the third in critical condition, according to Tukwila police.

TUKWILA, Wash. — Three people were injured in a shooting during a party at a Tukwila Airbnb rental overnight, according to the Tukwila Police Department.

Tukwila police said it first received the report of the shooting at around 12:15 a.m. Saturday and responded to the 4800 block of S. 146th St.

Three young adult men were injured in the shooting, with two in stable condition and the third in critical condition, according to Tukwila police.

Shell casings have been found at the scene, but police said there are still working to determine what kind of gun was used in the shooting.

Police said roughly 100-plus people were at the party.

The investigation is ongoing and more information is expected at a later time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.