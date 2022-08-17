Suspect who attacked woman in Seattle apartment elevator still at large

Security camera footage showed the man entered the lobby of the apartment building after the victim, followed her into the elevator and attacked her.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is asking for help from the public to identify a man who attacked a woman in an apartment building elevator.

The attack happened in Seattle's Central District on May 30 around 9:45 p.m.

Security camera footage showed the man entered the lobby of the apartment after the victim, followed her into the elevator and attacked her.

The woman was left with serious injuries including broken bones in her face and a concussion, according to SPD.

SPD has been unable to identify the suspect and has turned to the public for help.

Police are seeking to ID a man who attacked a woman in the lobby of a Central District apartment building (w/video): https://t.co/hFdP496kxQ pic.twitter.com/8Dveq57xTq — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) August 17, 2022

The suspect is a white man approximately 5’6” to 5’10”, with a short light-colored buzz cut. He was wearing a camouflage patterned shirt or jacket over a white T-shirt. He also appears to walk with a hunched posture.

SPD is urging anyone who has any information about this case to contact the Violent Crimes Tip Line (206) 233-5000 or email SPD_Homicide@seattle.gov.