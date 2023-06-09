Man assaults woman in her Marysville home during burglary, police say

The suspect entered a woman's home and assaulted her just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Marysville police are working to identify a suspect in a violent burglary and assault at a Marysville home on Wednesday morning.

According to the Marysville Police Department, a man entered a woman's home when she was alone, grabbed her from behind and pulled her down. Police say the victim was able to break free and reach a handgun that was in a bag close to her. She hit the suspect in the head with it, then he ran away.

The incident happened on 27th Avenue at 8:40 a.m.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s or 50s, with brown eyes and long, brown hair. He is less than 6 feet tall and has a full beard and a teardrop tattoo near his left eye.

A K9 track was initiated, but the suspect was not found.

"We definitely want to identify this dangerous individual and get him off the streets,” MPD Detective Sgt. Chris Jones said in a news release.

Anyone who knows anything about this crime or recognizes the individual is asked to contact detectives at (360) 363-8300.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.