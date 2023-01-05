Remembering Idaho murder victims: Who was Kaylee Goncalves?

Goncalves, a 21-year-old senior from Rathdrum, Idaho, was majoring in general studies at the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences.

Following her death, the family of Kaylee Goncalves remembered the University of Idaho student as the "ultimate middle child."

"Kaylee was, is, and always will be our defender and protector," the statement, sent to KREM 2 in November, read in part. "She is tough and fair. The ultimate middle child. She did absolutely everything she set her mind to. She didn’t hold back on love, fights or life. Kaylee was the ultimate go getter and constantly wanted an adventure."

She was a member of the Alpha Phi sorority. She'd recently bought a 2016 Range Rover, planned a trip to Europe next year, and expected to move to Texas after graduation, her sister Alivea Goncalves told NBC's "Today" show.

“She had everything going for her, absolutely everything,” her sister older sister, Alivea, said. “She had her job lined up. She had worked really hard for it."

Goncalves, along with Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were found dead in a rental house on Nov. 13.

She and Mogen had grown up together in Northern Idaho and were best friends.

"They were sisters; she was one of ours," Goncalves' mother said at the memorial service.

Mogen's father said the pair had been inseparable since the 6th grade.

"They were true sisters, and our families grew bigger and better from that," said Ben Mogen.

Investigators believe Bryan Kohberger stabbed the four students to death in the early morning hours of Nov. 13. Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and burglary.

Alivea told KREM 2 every one of her five siblings has a role to play in their family. As the middle child, Kaylee Goncalves served as the "fairness fighter."

Alivea described her sister as constantly chasing adventure and living her life to the fullest. She said there wasn't much people could tell Kaylee Goncalves she couldn't do. She said if her younger sister wanted to do something, she was going to do it.

During a memorial service, Goncalves' mother, Kristi, took the stand to share some memories of her daughter and said her daughter was a huge part of the family.

"Kaylee was our middle child out of five," Kristi said. "Kaylee was a huge part of our family, the dynamics of our family will never be the same."

What happened the night of the murders

The night the four students were killed, Mogen and Goncalves were at the Corner Club in downtown Moscow.

They were then seen at the Grub Truck, a nearby food truck, around 1:40 a.m., before a private party drove them home. They arrived after 1:45 a.m.

Investigators believe the four students were killed between 4 a.m. and 4:25 a.m.