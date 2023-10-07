Bryan Kohberger files motion to stay proceedings in trial, judge calls motion 'premature'

An indefinite stay of proceedings was ultimately denied, but a Latah County judge did grant a 37-day stay to allow Kohberger to review the grand jury material.

MOSCOW, Idaho — The man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students last November has filed a motion to stay proceedings in his case.

Newly filed documents show Kohberger requested the stay citing substantial failure to comply with selection procedures for a grand jury. An indefinite stay of proceedings was ultimately denied, but a Latah County judge did grant a 37-day stay to allow Kohberger and his defense to review the material from the grand jury.

Latah County prosecutors objected to Kohberger's request, and Kohberger filed a sworn statement of facts in support of the motion to stay proceedings.

However, Judge John C. Judge determined that the motion is premature since Kohberger has not yet reviewed the grand jury records, which were filed shortly after he was indicted for the four murders. Less than two weeks ago, the court agreed to release some of the grand jury material for the defense to review.

Despite this, the court determined that Kohberger and his defense have the right to review the materials from the grand jury, as well as the right to challenge the grand jury selection process.

The court ultimately denied Kohberger's request to stay proceedings. Due to the complexity of the case, however, the court did grant him time to review the grand jury materials and decide whether or not he wants to file a new motion to stay proceedings.

The court also acknowledged Kohberger's right to a speedy trial and ordered a stay in the running of the speedy trial clock until Aug. 1. This allows him 37 extra days to review the material without giving up his right to a speedy trial.

Judge said this motion does not affect any other aspect of the case or the scheduled start date of the trial. Kohberger's trial is still set to begin on Oct. 2, but could be moved if the defense decides those extra 37 days are necessary to prepare for trial.

A hearing to consider Kohberger's motion again will be held on Aug. 18 at 10:30 a.m.

