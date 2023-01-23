Idaho murders suspect interviewed with Pullman police chief for job

SEATTLE — The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November interviewed for a research assistant position with the Pullman Police Department, according to public records reviewed by KING 5.
Bryan Kohberger was one of four applicants for a doctoral-level graduate research assistantship for public safety and interviewed with Gary Jenkins, who then was Pullman's chief of police. The purpose of the position was "to support each agency through data management and analysis, and to position them for success when they seek external funding."
Among the public records reviewed by KING 5 was an email Kohberger sent to Jenkins on April 12, thanking him for the opportunity to interview for the position.
"Chief Jenkins," the email began, "It was a great pleasure to meet with you today and share my thoughts and excitement regarding the research assistantship for public safety. I look forward to hearing from you. Best regards, Bryan."
The interviews for the position were all conducted online, and the position was set to begin in August.
Kohberger is accused of killing Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2022. He was arrested at his parents' home in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30, and Kohberger's trial is expected to begin in June.
Jake Opgenorth was sworn in as the new chief of police in Pullman on Aug. 13, 2022.
KING 5 has reached out to Pullman PD about whether Kohberger was ever offered the position or if he accepted the role, but had not heard back as of Monday morning.