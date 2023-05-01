Surviving roommate heard crying, voices the night Idaho students were slain

One roommate told police she saw a man in black clothing and a mask inside the house that night. He walked past her as she stood in a "frozen shock phase."

SEATTLE — Two surviving roommates were believed to be at home while four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in November.

Court documents unsealed Thursday shed light on what they saw and heard the night of the murders.

Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found dead in a rental house in Moscow, Idaho on Nov. 13. Bryan Kohberger, a Washington State University Ph.D. student, is accused in the murder and was arrested Dec. 30.

The two surviving roommates lived at the house with Mogen, Goncalves and Kernodle. Chapin, who was dating Kernodle, was visiting that night.

Where the roommates, victims were that night

The two surviving roommates, identified in an affidavit for probable cause as B.F. and D.M., returned home on Nov. 13 about 1 a.m.

B.F. saw Chapin and Kernodle at a Sigma Chi fraternity party the night of Nov. 12 before police say the couple came home at 1:45 a.m. Goncalves and Mogen got home at about 1:56 a.m., according to Moscow police.

The roommates told police that all residents were asleep by 4 a.m.

B.F.’s bedroom is on the first floor of the house, and D.M.’s bedroom is on the second floor. Kernodle’s bedroom was also on the second floor, and Mogen and Goncalves’ bedrooms were on the third floor.

What the roommates saw, heard

D.M. told police she woke up around 4 a.m. to what sounded like Goncalves playing with her dog on the third floor of the home. D.M. then heard Goncalves say, “There’s someone here.” Police said this could have been Kernodle since investigators believe she received a DoorDash order around 4 a.m. and phone records indicated Kernodle was on TikTok at 4:12 a.m.

D.M. said she looked outside her room after but didn’t see anything.

She opened her door a second time when she reportedly heard what sounded like crying from Kernodle’s bedroom and heard a male say something to the effect of "It's ok. I'm going to help you." The affidavit says a neighbor’s security footage picked up audio at 4:17 a.m. of what sounded like voices or a whimper followed by a loud thud. A dog is also heard barking.

D.M. opened her door a third time after hearing the crying and reportedly saw a man in “black clothing and a mask” walking toward her who she didn’t recognize. The roommate told investigators the man walked past her as she stood in a "frozen shock phase." She said she closed her door and locked it as the man left through a sliding door.