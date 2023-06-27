Investigators haven't revealed a possible motive for Idaho murders

Investigators haven't outlined a motive in the killings of four University of Idaho students or shown how suspect Bryan Kohberger may have known them.

SEATTLE — A day after Idaho prosecutors announced they would seek the death penalty against Bryan Kohberger, the question remains: What was the motive in the killings of four University of Idaho students?

Kohberger is accused of stabbing and killing Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in an off-campus house in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2022. A grand jury indicted Kohberger in May on four counts of first-degree murder and burglary.

Although prosecutors say they have tied Kohberger to the crime scene using DNA, they have not revealed through court documents how Kohberger may have known the victims or a possible motive for the murders.

Kohberger was a graduate student studying criminology at Washington State University, which is about a 10-minute drive from the University of Idaho campus.

In a June 22 court filing, attorney Jay Weston Logsdon claimed there was “no connection” between Kohberger and the four students.

However, investigators believe there could have been a connection before the murders. Cellphone records show Kohberger’s phone was near the victims’ residence at least 12 times before Nov. 13, according to an affidavit.

Part of the reason there has been so little information about a possible motive is due to a gag order that the court issued in January. The order prohibits police, investigators and attorneys involved in the case from sharing evidence and other information unless it’s exposed in public documents.

A preliminary hearing was initially scheduled for June, where prosecutors were expected to call witnesses and lay out evidence, but those proceedings were canceled when the grand jury indicted Kohberger. Grand jury proceedings are secret, and information presented during the hearings is sealed.