Police investigation lays out timeline of events leading up Idaho murders, arrest

Court documents say Bryan Kohberger’s phone pinged a cell tower near the victims’ residence months before four Idaho college students were killed.

MOSCOW, Idaho — Court documents reveal investigators found DNA on a knife sheath and used cellphone data to identify 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger as the suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students in November.

The students – Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls, Idaho; and Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington – were found stabbed to death Nov. 13 in a rental house.

Below is a timeline of events leading up to the murders and Kohberger's first court appearance Thursday.

August 21

Court documents say Kohberger’s phone pinged a cell tower providing coverage to the victims’ residence between 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

According to the documents, Kohberger was detained by a Latah County Sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop just after 11:30 p.m. Kohberger was driving a white 2015 Hyundai Elantra with a Pennsylvania license plate which was set to expire on Nov. 30. Kohberger reportedly provided his phone number during the traffic stop.

Data later showed Kohberger’s phone was found to be near the victims’ residence at least 12 times prior to Nov. 13.

October 14

Kohberger is detained again during a traffic stop conducted by a Washington State University police officer. Kohberger was stopped in his white Elantra with the Pennsylvania license plates.

November 13-14

9 p.m.: Chapin and Kernodle are seen at a house on the University of Idaho campus by one of their roommates.

10 p.m.: Goncalves and Mogen were seen on surveillance video at a local bar.

1:30 a.m.: Goncalves and Mogen were seen on video at a food truck.

1:56 a.m.: A private party drove Goncalves and Mogen to their King Road home.

2 a.m.: Roommates told investigators that all occupants of the King Road residence were at home.

2:47 a.m.: Kohberger's phone leaves his residence and travels south through Pullman before it stopped “reporting to the network” which investigators say is consistent with the phone being turned off.

2:50 a.m.: WSU surveillance video captures a white 2015 Hyundai Elantra traveling toward SR 270, which connects Pullman to Moscow.

3:30 a.m.: Multiple videos from the King Road neighborhood allegedly capture Kohberger's Elantra driving around several times.

4 a.m.: Kernodle receives a DoorDash delivery.

The Elantra is seen entering the area a fourth time.

One of the roommates is awoken by what sounded like one of the victims playing with her dog before hearing the victim say, “there’s someone here.”

4:12 a.m.: Records indicate Kernodle was using her phone and on TikTok.

The roommate said she looked outside her room after but didn’t see anything. The roommate reportedly later heard what sounded like crying from another victim’s bedroom and heard a male say something to the effect of "it's ok, I'm going to help you."

4:17 a.m.: Surveillance video from a neighboring house next to Kernodle’s room captured what sounded like “voices or a whimper followed by a loud thud” according to court documents. The video also captured the sound of a dog barking numerous times.

The roommate opened her door a third time after hearing the crying and reportedly saw a man in “black clothing and a mask” walking toward her that she didn’t recognize. The roommate told investigators the man walked past her as she stood in a “frozen shock phase.“ She said she closed her door and locked it as the man left through a sliding door.

4:20 a.m.: The Elantra was next seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed on Palouse River Drive, which eventually leads to Pullman.

4:48 a.m.: Kohberger’s cellphone begins reporting to the network that provides coverage to Highway 95, south of Moscow.

Investigators say the cellphone records show movements consistent with the movements of the Elantra.

Investigators believe the killings happened between 4 a.m. and 4:25 a.m.

11:58 a.m.: Moscow police respond to an unresponsive person at the victims' residence.

November 18

Kohberger registers his white Elantra in Washington state and later receives a Washington state license plate.

November 25-28

Moscow police ask area law enforcement to be on the lookout for white Hyundai Elantras in the area.

On Nov. 29, a WSU police officer searched for Elantras registered at the university and found the Elantra belonging to Kohberger.

December 13

Kohberger’s Elantra’s license plate is scanned by a license plate reader in Loma, Colorado.

December 15

Kohberger was pulled over twice in Indiana for tailgating and speeding. The stops happened within minutes of each other.

In the bodycam video, Kohberger spoke with an Indiana trooper about where they were headed and the Pullman SWAT standoff that happened that morning.

December 16

Surveillance video captures a man fitting Kohberger’s description in a white Elantra in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, where Kohberger’s family residence is located.

December 27 - 28

Pennsylvania FBI agents recover DNA evidence from the trash at the Kohberger family residence and send it to an Idaho State Lab for testing.

On Dec. 28, the Idaho State Lab reports results showed the DNA from the house was a 99.9% match to the father of the person whose DNA was on the knife.

December 30

Kohberger was arrested in the early morning by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, according to authorities.

December 31

Kohberger's attorney in Pennsylvania Jason LaBar said his client is "eager to be exonerated" and "looks forward to resolving these matters as soon as possible."

Kohberger waived his extradition hearing to speed up his transfer to Idaho, according to his attorney.

January 1

In a statement, Kohberger's family said they promote his presumption of innocence but also "care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children."

"There are no words that can adequately express the sadness we feel, and we pray each day for them," the family said.

January 4

Kohberger is extradited from Pennsylvania and booked into the Latah County Jail.

January 5