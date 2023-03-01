New body cam footage shows first traffic stop during Moscow murder suspect's drive to Pennsylvania

Bryan Kohberger was pulled over twice while driving through Indiana with his father. The second stop happened just minutes after the first.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — The Hancock County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) in Indiana released body cam footage of the first traffic stop done on the University of Idaho student murders suspect. This comes less than 24 hours after the body cam footage from his second traffic stop was released.

28-year-old Bryan Kohberger is currently heading back to Idaho to face charges connected to the November murders of four University of Idaho students. Just weeks after the murders, Kohberger and his father drove from Pullman to the family home in Pennsylvania.

During that trip, Kohberger was pulled over twice in Indiana, once for tailgating and once for speeding. The stops happened within minutes of the other.

The newly released body cam footage shows a Hancock County sheriff's deputy pulling over a white Hyundai Elantra for following too closely. The traffic stop was made at approximately 10:42 a.m. on Dec. 15, 2022.

In the video, the trooper tells Kohberger that he is being pulled over for following too close behind a van. When the deputy asked Kohberger where he was going, Kohberger said he and his father were going to get Thai food.

Kohberger's father then told the deputy they were traveling from Washington State University (WSU) to Pennsylvania. He also said the two were "kinda punching it" because they had been "driving for hours."

The two then begin discussing the Pullman SWAT standoff that occurred the same morning they were traveling to Pennsylvania. Kohberger's father referred to the incident as "horrifying."

The deputy ultimately gave Kohberger a warning and told him not to follow too close behind other vehicles.

Kohberger was arrested in Monroe County, Pa. on the early morning of Dec. 30 in connection to the deaths of four University of Idaho students. The arrest comes nearly seven weeks after the students' bodies were found in an off-campus home.

Kohberger waived his right to an extradition hearing on Tuesday and is currently making his way back to Idaho.

Watch the full body cam footage here:

