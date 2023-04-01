Idaho judge issues nondissemination order in U of I students' murder case

The nondissemination order applies to investigators, law enforcement personnel, and agents of the prosecuting, or defense attorneys.

MOSCOW, Idaho — An Idaho judge Tuesday issued a nondissemination order, commonly known as a gag order, in the murder case of four University of Idaho students, limiting the information that can be shared with the public or media.

The nondissemination order, handed down by Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall, applies to investigators, law enforcement personnel, and agents of the prosecuting, or defense attorneys.

The order specifically prohibits those listed from relaying information that includes evidence in the case, the character, credibility, or criminal record of a party involved, the results of any examinations in the case, any opinions on the merits of the case, and anything that might impact a fair trial, including statements, confessions, and admissions given by 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger or information on plea deals.

Idaho law prohibits the release of information in a murder case before the defendant is physically in the state and formally served. Court documents will be unsealed after Kohberger appears in court.

Kohberger was transferred to Pennsylvania State Police custody on Wednesday morning as he is expected back in Idaho to face charges.

Kohberger waived his extradition rights at his court hearing in Monroe County, Penn. on Tuesday. He was arrested in the early morning of Dec. 30, 2022. The arrest comes nearly seven weeks after the students' bodies were found in an off-campus home.

FBI agents tracked Kohberger from Washington state to Eastern Pennsylvania for several days leading up to his arrest. According to investigators, Kohberger and his father made the 2,500-mile road trip in a white Hyundai, the same make and model of a car spotted near the murder scene.

On Dec. 31, Kohberger's attorney in Pennsylvania Jason LaBar said his client is "eager to be exonerated" and intends to "waive his extradition hearing to expedite his transport to Idaho."

In a statement, Kohberger's family said they promote his presumption of innocence but also "care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children."