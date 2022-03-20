Shootings on I-5 in Tacoma, Lakewood under investigation

The shootings occurred within eight minutes of each other, according to state troopers.

Two shootings that occurred within eight minutes of each other on Interstate 5 near Tacoma are being investigated by state troopers.

The shootings occurred in the northbound lanes.

One shooting was reported in the northbound lanes heading to South 38th Street in Tacoma.

The other was reported near Thorne Lane in Lakewood.

No injuries were reported, according to Trooper Robert Reyer.

The ramp from NB I-5 to eastbound South 38th Street in Tacoma is blocked for an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.