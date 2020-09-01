TUKWILA, Wash. — A suspect in a shooting on Interstate 5 in Tukwila in now in custody, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson.

The shooting happened Wednesday just after 7 a.m. near Interurban Avenue South.

Kris Schrum said he was merging onto northbound I-5 when another driver nearly hit him. Schrum honked his horn and that's when he says the driver of the other vehicle pulled out a shotgun and fired.

Schrum said glass sprayed everywhere, including into his eye.

About 30 minutes before the I-5 shooting, there was another report of a shotgun being brandished on Interurban Avenue South. Washington State Patrol believes the two incidents were connected.

Jose Martinez-Valenzuela has been charged with reckless driving and brandishing a weapon in connection to the incident.

Bail has been set at $20,000.

The incident is still being investigated.

