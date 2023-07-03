I-5 rock thrower who attacked angry driver arrested in West Seattle

The 45-year-old man was taken into custody without incident.

SEATTLE — A man accused of damaging several cars on northbound Interstate 5 with rocks and throwing them at an angry driver was arrested on Saturday afternoon, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) announced Monday.

Around 2:40 p.m. Saturday, WSP says it received a 911 call about someone throwing rocks onto NB I-5 near the West Seattle Bridge.

Prior to troopers arriving at the scene, WSP said one of the drivers whose car had been hit by a rock managed to track down where the suspect was hiding about 20 feet off the roadway in the bushes. The driver yelled at the suspect to stop, and WSP said the suspect then started throwing rocks at the driver.

The driver was not injured by any rocks, and they eventually led WSP troopers to the location of the suspect. The 45-year-old man was arrested without incident and booked into King County Jail for investigation of malicious mischief in the second degree and assault in the second degree.

WSP added that their investigation has found no evidence that the suspect is connected to other reported rock-throwing incidents on major western Washington freeways.

In June, a man's dashcam video showed someone run onto I-5 in Seattle and hurl a large rock through the man's windshield, sending shards of glass into his car.

Last year, the county had 215 cases of rock or debris throwing. In 2021, there were 388 cases countywide reported to WSP.