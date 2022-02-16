All lanes of I-5 south blocked near Auburn after police chase ends on interstate

AUBURN, Wash. — Two attempted carjacking suspects were arrested after police pursued them onto I-5 south where they were eventually stopped by Washington State Patrol, according to the Seattle Police Department.
Seattle police received reports of shots fired and an attempted carjacking around 9:07 p.m. on Wednesday on the 1700 block of 6th Avenue South.
The suspects fled from the scene in a vehicle. Officers from the south, east and west precincts pursued the car onto I-5, according to the Seattle Police Department.
Once the suspects reached the interstate, the King County Sheriff's Office Air Support Unit helped Washington State Patrol stop the suspect's vehicle near Auburn.
The two suspects, a man and a woman, were arrested by Washington State Patrol and will be booked into the King County Jail.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
