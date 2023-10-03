Husband, wife and suspected stalker killed in Redmond home invasion

A Redmond couple is dead after a home invader, believed to be a stalker of the wife, broke into their home and killed the couple and then himself.

Example video title will go here for this video

REDMOND, Wash. — Three people were killed in a home invasion early Friday morning involving a suspected stalker in Redmond, according to police.

The Redmond Police Department said officers were called to a home along 89th and 169th Street for reports of a home invasion just after 2:30 a.m.

Police said the husband and wife were killed, along with who is believed to be a suspect accused of stalking the woman. Investigators found the woman and stalker dead inside the home, while the husband was found with a gunshot wound to his chest on the front lawn. Emergency crews tried to save the man, but he died.

Officers said the woman had a no-contact order against the stalker, who broke through the window and shot the couple to death.

The mother of the woman killed was inside the home at the time of the break-in, but she managed to escape, investigators said. The mother was shoved by the suspect, but not injured. A neighbor said the mother was visiting the couple from another country.

There is a heavy police presence in the area as police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.