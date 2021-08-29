Hurricane Ridge, Deer Park areas of Olympic National Park closed due to 'potentially dangerous' person

The areas of Olympic National Park were closed for much of Sunday and the park service worked to get visitors out.

The areas of Hurricane Ridge and Deer Park in the Olympic National Park will be closed overnight due to an "armed and potentially dangerous" person.

On Sunday afternoon, the National Park Service posted an alert that the areas were closed for public safety and asked people if they saw suspicious activity to call 911.

Just before 9:30 p.m., the National Park Service said a multi-agency response at the park is in place.

The person was last known to be in the area of Deer Park. Deer Park Road is closed at the park boundary. Hurricane Ridge Road is closed above the Heart O' the Hills campground.