Human skull found in south Seattle park ruled a homicide

SEATTLE — A human skull found in a south Seattle park is under investigation as a homicide.

In a blotter post on Monday night, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) said officers responded to Be’er Sheva Park just after 7 a.m. on March 8 for a report of a found human skull.

SPD spoke with a Seattle Parks employee who had discovered the skull while cleaning debris from a fenced-off area at the park.

The skull was secured by police and transferred to the King County Medical Examiner's Office (KCME) for analysis.

KCME found evidence that the victim had been stabbed and ruled the death a homicide after the examination.