The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office has identified remains discovered last week near Tacoma as 41-year-old Ginger Gover, who had been missing since late July.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday that her cause of death hasn't been determined but that detectives are investigating the case as a homicide.

Gover called a friend in Eatonville on July 29 to say she was coming over but had to stop to fix a flat tire. Another friend told detectives he met her at a gas station to help change the tire and that he last saw her driving toward Eatonville.

Authorities say her car was found abandoned and stripped in Puyallup Aug. 6.

On Sept. 13, workers discovered Gover's remains at a construction site in South Hill.

Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the remains discovered last week in South Hill as Ginger Gover, who has been missing since 7/29. Cause of death has not been determined, investigation is ongoing; detectives are suspecting foul play, death is being treated as a homicide. pic.twitter.com/bzwy76h7SR — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) September 18, 2018

