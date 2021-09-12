How Washington school districts identify threats

For the past two weeks, authorities and school officials in western Washington have been responding to threats at several schools in the region.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — School safety concerns remain high after a shooting at a Michigan high school that killed four teenagers.

Thursday morning students and parents of Yelm High School woke up to find out that school had been canceled. The district, calling the move "overly cautious" as they investigate rumors of threats made by students.

“I do lay awake at night thinking about that and what can we do better as a school, better and as a community to make sure something like that does not happen,” said Douglas James the director of security for the Bellevue School District.



Douglas James is DEA Agent turned head of security for the Bellevue School District. His full-time job is keeping students safe. His mantra: See something, say something.



“Individuals don’t simply snap, with target violence, particularly in the K-12 setting it starts with and goes down a pathway and it’s important for us to recognize that pathway so we can intervene and provide support to the individual prior to them committing the act,” James said.

The shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan occurred on Nov. 30. In the weeks that followed, schools around western Washington flagged threats, and in some cases, canceled school altogether.

In the Mukilteo School District, it was found one student made threats against several different schools.



“We’re super grateful that people reported this right away, because we want to know we take that seriously so that we have a chance to investigate,” Diane Bradford a spokesperson for the Mukilteo School District told KING 5.

Last week a 14-year-old was arrested in relation to the threats posted on social media. That student now faces six potential felony charges and is expected to appear in front of a judge on Friday.



“I believe that the individual did indicate that they had no intention to carry this out however these things are taken very seriously, joke or not and students will be held accountable when these things occur,” said Courtney O’Keefe a spokesperson for the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Experts say that in most cases students who are planning an attack on classmates will make those plans known ahead of time. Because of this parents and students are asked to report any and all concerning behavior including posts on social media.