Hoquiam motel stabbing victim dies from injuries

The Hoquiam Police Department responded to a reported stabbing at a motel Monday.

HOQUIAM, Wash. — The 25-year-old victim of a stabbing at a Hoquiam motel on Monday has died from their injuries, according to the Hoquiam Police Department.

On Monday, Hoquiam Police Department and Aberdeen Police Department officers responded to a reported stabbing at a motel in the 2400 block of Aberdeen Avenue. The Hoquiam Police Department said an officer responding to the scene saw someone running in an alley near the motel and detained them.

The victim was an employee of the motel, according to the Hoquiam Police Department. The victim was taken to the hospital before they died from their injuries.

The suspect, a 33-year-old Hoquiam resident, is being held in the Hoquiam jail pending the investigation. The Hoquiam Police Department said the suspect will eventually be transferred to the Grays Harbor County Jail on felony charges.

The identities of the victim or the suspect have yet to be released.

The Hoquiam Police Department said the homicide investigation is ongoing. Investigators are continuing to process evidence at the scene and the Hoquiam Police Department is seeking a search warrant for the suspect's motel room.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.