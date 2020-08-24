1 dead, homes evacuated after domestic dispute in Redmond

Police said a family, including multiple children, ran from their home after a family member fired a gun. One person was found dead when police entered the home.

REDMOND, Wash. — One person is dead following a domestic dispute in Redmond Sunday night, police said.

Officers responded to the 9900 block of 183rd Court Northeast around 8 p.m. after receiving a 911 call about a domestic dispute. The area is about a mile from Redmond High School.

Police said a family, including multiple children, ran from their home after a family member fired a gun.

Police said officers attempted to make contact with the person inside for several hours before a second gunshot was heard. When police entered the home, they found the person dead inside the garage.

Reverse 911 calls were made to residents in the area to shelter-in-place, and around half a dozen homes in the area were evacuated for safety concerns.

Residents were allowed back inside their homes around 2 a.m. Monday. There is no further danger to the public.

**UPDATE** The situation at 9900 183 Ct NE is resolved. Evacuated residents can return and there is no further need to shelter in place. The involved subject was located deceased in the residence. Detectives remain on scene. — RedmondWaPD (@RedmondWaPD) August 24, 2020