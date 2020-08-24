x
Crime

1 dead, homes evacuated after domestic dispute in Redmond

Police said a family, including multiple children, ran from their home after a family member fired a gun. One person was found dead when police entered the home.

REDMOND, Wash. — One person is dead following a domestic dispute in Redmond Sunday night, police said.

Officers responded to the 9900 block of 183rd Court Northeast around 8 p.m. after receiving a 911 call about a domestic dispute. The area is about a mile from Redmond High School.

Police said a family, including multiple children, ran from their home after a family member fired a gun.

Police said officers attempted to make contact with the person inside for several hours before a second gunshot was heard. When police entered the home, they found the person dead inside the garage.

Reverse 911 calls were made to residents in the area to shelter-in-place, and around half a dozen homes in the area were evacuated for safety concerns.

Residents were allowed back inside their homes around 2 a.m. Monday. There is no further danger to the public.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.