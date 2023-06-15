Home invasion suspect steals police car, smashes into WSP vehicle

Two Fife police officers were initially responding to a home invasion around midnight.

Example video title will go here for this video

FIFE, Wash. — What began with a response to a home invasion in Fife ended with a stolen police car smashing into a Washington State Patrol vehicle head-on early Thursday morning.

Two Fife police officers initially responded to a home invasion around midnight, each arriving in separate vehicles. Upon arrival, three suspects were observed fleeing from the scene, according to police.

Officers say they took two of the three suspects into custody, but a third managed to fight them off and got into one of the Fife PD vehicles.

The stolen police vehicle was tracked by GPS to Tacoma, and it eventually smashed head-on into a WSP trooper who was driving down Portland Avenue.

A civil service employee who was in the passenger seat of the WSP vehicle was transported to the hospital with multiple broken bones, but the trooper was not injured.

WSP says they believe the suspect was impaired and that person was taken into custody after the crash.

The initial responding officers also did not report any major injuries outside of some scratches from the fight with the suspect.