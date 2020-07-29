24-year-old arrested in connection to deadly motel fire in Seattle

Two people died and four others were injured after the man set fire to the Hillside Motel along Aurora Avenue North on July 13.

Seattle police arrested a 24-year-old man for the arson at the Hillside Motel along Aurora Avenue North on July 13 that left two people dead and several others injured.

According to previous information from Seattle Fire Department Chief Harold Scoggins, crews responded to the motel, located in the 2400 block of Aurora Avenue North, just before 5 a.m. that day. Chief Scoggins said the fire was on the third floor of the multi-story motel.

Chief Scoggins said seven people were treated at the scene for burns and injuries from jumping from the building to try and escape the fire. Six of those people were transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

On July 17, a 32-year-old woman died from injuries she sustained during the fire, according to Seattle police.

On July 21, a 24-year-old man died from his injuries, according to Seattle police.

The other four victims are still receiving treatment for their injuries.