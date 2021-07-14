Highway crimes increasing in Washington as traffic returns to near pre-pandemic levels

Two people were shot at on the road just this week, and there have been several incidents of people throwing rocks and debris at oncoming cars on I-90 and I-5.

WASHINGTON, USA — Highway crimes are on the rise in Washington state as traffic is returning to pre-pandemic levels, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP).

The suspect of an early morning shooting on I-5 northbound near Lynwood is wanted by troopers.

A white Honda Accord was closely following a white Chrysler 300 around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, before swinging into the right lane where someone in the Accord fired five shots into the Chrysler. The driver of the Chrysler was not hit, according to WSP.

“It appears we have more aggressive driving, more road rage incidents, we have more brandishing of weapons,” said Washington State Patrol trooper Rocky Oliphant.

Another man was shot at around 2:30 a.m. on Monday morning in Pierce County along Shaw Road.

Jonas Vazquez said four shots were fired at his car, one piercing the windshield over his head. Part of that bullet landed in the passenger seat.

"It wasn't a very loud gunshot, but I saw the muzzle flash the second time, and that's when I knew I had to get out of there," Vazquez said.

He didn't get a license plate but identified the vehicle as a black Volkswagen GTI.

Also on Wednesday morning, a 39-year-old man was arrested in Seattle after throwing multiple objects onto I-90 at oncoming cars. The man was traced back to a homeless encampment. Officials said he was suffering a mental health crisis and was taken to a local hospital.

A witness said one of the objects thrown on the interstate was a propane tank that hit the windshield of a car ahead of her. The woman in the car was not hurt, WSP said.