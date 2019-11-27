Bellevue, Kirkland, and King County Sheriffs investigators need help identifying a suspect in six armed robberies.

Witnesses describe the suspect as a white male, between 5’11” and 6’2”, and around 170-200 pounds. He has a slender build and frequently wears white-rimmed glasses outside a black mask.

Police say the suspect was involved in the following robberies:

Oct. 5 – Hotbox Smoke Shop, 3800 Factoria Blvd SE, Bellevue #19-53212

Oct. 8 – Batteries Plus, 12318 SE 38th St, Bellevue #19-53690

Nov. 3 – Subway, 12620 NE 85th St, Kirkland #19-40299

Nov. 7 – Batteries Plus, 14917 NE 20th St, Bellevue #19-59331

Nov. 10 – Subway, 22310 NE Marketplace, Redmond (KC) #C19-43137

Nov. 24 – Subway, 11612 124th Ave NE, Kirkland #19-42950

Anyone with information about this suspect can call the Bellevue Police tip line at 425-452-2564. They can also report online here or email tips to PDtipline@bellevuewa.gov.