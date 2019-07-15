SPOKANE, Wash. — A hearing to decide whether the Freeman High School shooting suspect will be tried as an adult is expected to resume on Wednesday morning.

The hearing, held in a packed courtroom, began on Monday morning. KREM reporter Amanda Roley said the hearing is expected to continue until Monday.

Caleb Sharpe, 17, is accused of opening fire in the high school’s hallway in 2017, killing one student, Sam Strahan, and injuring three others.

On Monday, the prosecution called a general pediatric doctor to the stand to discuss Sharpe's birth records. The court also heard testimony from a physical assistant who does sports physicals.

A Freeman School District bus driver took the stand on Monday and described when Sharpe brought a golf club bag onto her bus the day of the shooting.

"He greeted me, I greeted him. He got on and sat down like he had before," Charisma Conklin said. "The difference was struggling with the front luggage and trying to put golf clubs in the bus."

The defense attorney said the juvenile system will be the most effective in helping Sharpe with medical needs.

"We believe that at the conclusion of this the improvements he has made and with the understanding--finally understanding what it is that's been happening with him and inside of him that rehabilitation can occur...and neither the public will need further protection from him," said Sharpe's Attorney Bevan Maxey.

Prosecutors argued that Sharpe understood the consequences of his actions and is asking the judge to try him as an adult.

"His goal was to do the greatest amount of harm to the greatest amount of people, specifically his classmates," said Prosecutor Kelly Fitzgerald.

Prosecutors argued Sharpe has not been cooperating or participating in group therapy. The defense said he's been taking his medications, which are helping him rehabilitate and feel better.

The prosecution has the burden of proof in the hearing. They presented the judge the Kent factors, which are eight factors the judge must consider when deciding if the shooter will be tried as an adult.

Sharpe’s declination hearing to decide whether to charge him as an adult was initially moved from April 2, 2018 to May 21, 2018. In May, the hearing was pushed back yet another time.

If Sharpe is tried as a juvenile, he will be subject to incarceration until he is 21 without further supervision after he's released. If the judge decides to try him as an adult, he can be sentenced to additional confinement after the age of 21 with post supervision.

Prosecutors said the expert hired to evaluate the teen needed more time to determine whether or not he is capable of rehabilitation, whether he completely understands the nature of his acts, and evaluate his level of capability as well as his emotional and mental well-being.

In May 2018, a prosecutor told KREM that Judge Michael Price would rule on whether he could use statements Sharpe gave to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

Some of those statements include how Sharpe watched documentaries about the Columbine High School shootings and flipped a coin to decided whether or not to go through with the shooting.

After the hearing, Sharpe’s case will be moved to adult court or stay in juvenile court, depending on the outcome.

If Sharpe is tried in juvenile court, prosecutors could not push for a life sentence without parole. In Oct. 2018, a split Washington Supreme Court ruled that sentencing juveniles to life without parole is unconstitutional.

In response to that ruling, the Washington Legislature eliminated mandatory life sentences for juveniles under age 16 convicted of aggravated first-degree murder and required sentencing courts to take into account mitigating factors before sentencing anyone age 16 or 17.

Sharpe is facing a charge of first-degree premeditated murder with aggravating circumstances and three charges of attempted first-degree murder for the three girls injured in the shooting.

He also faces 51 second-degree assault charges for the other students endangered during the shooting.

Sharpe turns 18 in October.

