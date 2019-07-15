Editor's note: Above video is a report from 2018 on the second time Sharpe's declination hearing was pushed back

SPOKANE, Wash. — A hearing to decide whether the Freeman High School shooting suspect will be tried as an adult begins on Monday.

Caleb Sharpe is accused of opening fire in the high school’s hallway in 2017, killing one student, Sam Strahan, and injuring three others.

Sharpe’s declination hearing to decide whether to charge him as an adult was initially moved from April 2, 2018 to May 21, 2018. In May, the hearing was pushed back yet another time.

Prosecutors said the expert hired to evaluate the teen needed more time to determine whether or not he is capable of rehabilitation, whether he completely understands the nature of his acts, and evaluate his level of capability as well as his emotional and mental well-being.

In May 2018, a prosecutor told KREM that Judge Michael Price would rule on whether he could use statements Sharpe gave to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

Some of those statements include how Sharpe watched documentaries about the Columbine High School shootings and flipped a coin to decided whether or not to go through with the shooting.

After the hearing, Sharpe’s case will be moved to adult court or stay in juvenile court, depending on the outcome.

If Sharpe is tried in juvenile court, prosecutors could not push for a life sentence without parole. In Oct. 2018, a split Washington Supreme Court ruled that sentencing juveniles to life without parole is unconstitutional.

In response to that ruling, the Washington Legislature eliminated mandatory life sentences for juveniles under age 16 convicted of aggravated first-degree murder and required sentencing courts to take into account mitigating factors before sentencing anyone age 16 or 17.

Sharpe is facing a charge of first-degree premeditated murder with aggravating circumstances and three charges of attempted first-degree murder for the three girls injured in the shooting.

He also faces 51 second-degree assault charges for the other students endangered during the shooting.

Sharpe turns 18 in October.

