Hearing held for key witness in Seattle shooting that killed 1, injured 7

Prosecutors say the shooting left one person dead, and seven others were shot and wounded. It took place in downtown Seattle in January of 2020.

SEATTLE — On Tuesday, a hearing was held for a key witness in the trial of a suspect in a downtown Seattle shooting that took place in January of 2020.

Prosecutors say innocent bystanders were hit by gunfire. The shooting between rival gangs left one person dead, and seven others were shot and wounded.

In court, Judge Melinda Young said Jamel Jackson is different than other victims that have taken the stand because the state says he was an intended target.

Without the jury present, Jackson answered questions.

“This is a very unique and somewhat more protective type of hearing to determine whether Mr. Jackson has a fifth amendment privilege,” said Judge Young.



At issue on Tuesday was whether Jackson might "plead the fifth" when he is on the stand during the trial, something typically done to protect against self-incrimination.

Jackson is one witness in the ongoing trial against Marquise Tolbert. Prosecutors say Tolbert was with William Tolliver when they were involved in a gun battle with Jamel Jackson on January 22, 2020. It took place on the corner of Pine Street and 3rd Avenue. Jackson said he had been inside the Mcdonald's.



“When I went outside, words were exchanged. I can't remember exactly what. Everybody had a gun and shots were fired,” Jackson said.

Jackson told the court Tolliver fired first, hitting Jackson in the right thigh.

“I pulled my gun out when I saw Marquise's gun,” said Jackson.



“I didn't want to shoot nobody else,” he added.

The gun battle took place during rush hour, leaving six innocent people shot and hurt, and a woman just walking in the area was killed.

In court today, the state brought up discrepancies about what Jackson has said in the past. The defense said they need clarity on why this incident occurred and said that is an issue that “Mr. Jackson has danced around.”