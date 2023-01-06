x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Kitsap County SWAT standoff ends in arrest of Hansville man

Responding officers reported several shots were fired in their direction and they had to take cover behind a vehicle.

More Videos

HANSVILLE, Wash. — A Hansville man was taken into custody early Thursday morning after allegedly shooting at law enforcement officers and an hours-long standoff, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Department (KCSD).

KCSD said deputies and Poulsbo Police Department officers were called Wednesday to a residence in the 3500 block of Little Boston Road at around 9:40 p.m. for a report of shots being fired at a neighboring resident.

Responding officers approached a man in the residence’s driveway who stated he had a gun before going inside, according to KCSD. The officers reported several shots were fired in their direction and they had to take cover behind a vehicle in the driveway.

>> Download KING 5+, our new Roku and Amazon Fire apps, to watch live coverage 24/7

A Kitsap County Sheriff’s SWAT Team then responded to the scene and attempted to communicate with the man.

At around 1:30 a.m., SWAT team members deployed flash bangs and chemical irritants into the home and the man surrendered and was taken in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.

WATCH: KING 5's top stories playlist on YouTube

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out