Kitsap County SWAT standoff ends in arrest of Hansville man

HANSVILLE, Wash. — A Hansville man was taken into custody early Thursday morning after allegedly shooting at law enforcement officers and an hours-long standoff, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Department (KCSD).

KCSD said deputies and Poulsbo Police Department officers were called Wednesday to a residence in the 3500 block of Little Boston Road at around 9:40 p.m. for a report of shots being fired at a neighboring resident.

Responding officers approached a man in the residence’s driveway who stated he had a gun before going inside, according to KCSD. The officers reported several shots were fired in their direction and they had to take cover behind a vehicle in the driveway.

A Kitsap County Sheriff’s SWAT Team then responded to the scene and attempted to communicate with the man.

At around 1:30 a.m., SWAT team members deployed flash bangs and chemical irritants into the home and the man surrendered and was taken in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.