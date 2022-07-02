Greenwood homeowner shoots, kills alleged burglar overnight

Seattle police said the homeowner reported the alleged burglar had climbed a fence in his backyard sometime before 2:30 a.m. Saturday and that he confronted him.

SEATTLE — A homeowner shot and killed an alleged burglar in Seattle's Greenwood neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At around 2:30 a.m., a resident near the 900 block of North 101st Street called 911 and reported a disturbance at a neighbor's house and that they heard someone say to call 911.

Arriving Seattle police officers found a man with a gunshot wound in a backyard and gave first aid. Seattle Fire Department medics also arrived and gave first aid but the man was eventually transported to Harborview Medical Center.

The man later died from his injuries, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Seattle police said the homeowner reported the man had climbed a fence in his backyard and that he confronted him. The alleged burglar refused to leave once confronted, according to the homeowner. The homeowner then shot the alleged burglar, Seattle police said.

Seattle police said homicide detectives will continue to investigate the shooting. Investigators were at the scene Saturday morning collecting evidence.

Seattle police did not say whether or not there will be charges related to the incident. No arrests have been made.

