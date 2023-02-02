1 killed in shooting at Graham residence

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident.

GRAHAM, Wash. — One man was shot and killed Thursday morning in Graham, Pierce County Sherriff's Department (PCSD) officials confirmed.

PCSD responded just before 9 a.m. to a call from a woman who said her boyfriend had been shot in the backyard of a residence near a shed.

The suspects allegedly knocked on the door of the shed where the victim was living, and when he answered, the man was pepper sprayed before the shooting occurred.

The suspects fled the scene. Pierce County deputies have descriptions of the suspects and the vehicle but are not sharing that information with the public at this time.

Deputies say the shed is on the property of a home where at least one man lives full-time, and they'd received calls from neighbors about issues there.

Sgt. Darren Moss, a spokesperson for the department, said there is reason to believe this was a targeted attack and that there isn't believed to be any danger for anyone else in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.