Graham fatal shooting under investigation in Pierce County; suspect at large

GRAHAM, Wash. — Police in Graham are investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead on Sunday afternoon, the Pierce County Sheriff's Department confirms.

Around 4:13 p.m. Sunday, police received calls of a man chasing another man through a neighborhood "firing shots." A woman in the neighborhood later called reporting a man banging on the back door of her house.

When police arrived, one deceased man was found inside, with the back sliding door broken out.

Witnesses said the suspect fled into the nearby woods, but a search including K-9 units and a plane was not able to locate the man. No description of the suspect was given.