ELMA, Wash. — A 3-month old goat is missing after she was allegedly stolen from the Grays Harbor County Fair in Elma on Saturday evening.

Penny is a Nigerian Dwarf goat that requires special care. She was seen being taken from the fairgrounds at 6:15 p.m., then spotted at a Walmart in Lacey several hours later.

According to Crime Stoppers of South Sound, there are three people wanted in connection with the alleged crime. That includes a woman between the ages of 18 and 25 who was seen taking the goat from the fair, according to Crime Stoppers.

Security cameras captured the suspects leaving a Walmart in Lacey. They have not been identified.

