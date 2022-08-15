ELMA, Wash. — A 3-month old goat is missing after she was allegedly stolen from the Grays Harbor County Fair in Elma on Saturday evening.
Penny is a Nigerian Dwarf goat that requires special care. She was seen being taken from the fairgrounds at 6:15 p.m., then spotted at a Walmart in Lacey several hours later.
According to Crime Stoppers of South Sound, there are three people wanted in connection with the alleged crime. That includes a woman between the ages of 18 and 25 who was seen taking the goat from the fair, according to Crime Stoppers.
Security cameras captured the suspects leaving a Walmart in Lacey. They have not been identified.
Crime Stoppers asks anyone with information about the suspects or Penny's whereabouts to call 1(800) 222-8477 or submit an anonymous tip on their website.