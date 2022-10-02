Gig Harbor Police searching for stolen boat out of local marina

Gig Harbor Police Chief Kelly Busey said boat theft is rare in Gig Harbor which houses upwards of 1,500 vessels.

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Gig Harbor Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a stolen boat. The boat was taken Wednesday morning. Officials are hoping it's still on the water and someone spots it.

Security video shows the thieves speeding out of Gig Harbor with the 25 foot black, Regal boat. The two suspects are both wearing jeans and face coverings. One is wearing a red Adidas hoodie and the other a black Carhartt hoodie.

Police say they prowled a few boats before deciding to steal one. Police are also working with Pierce County investigators to learn if the theft is connected to a few attempted burglaries outside of Gig Harbor Wednesday morning.

"I think it was just opportunistic. We don't know where these thieves came from, we may not know that, we hope to catch them but we have some pretty good photos and videos," said Gig Harbor Police Chief, Kelly Busey.

The security photos and videos of the suspects show them walking through the Peninsula Yacht Basin marina and undocking the boat.

"We've sent out announcements to all the local marinas, the state parks, fuel docs, so we have many eyes watching for that," said Busey.