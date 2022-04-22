Gig Harbor man charged with second-degree assault after pointing disassembled gun at officers

As deputies attempted to serve a protection order against the man, he leveled a shotgun without a trigger housing at them, according to probable cause documents.

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — A 35-year-old Gig Harbor man was charged with two counts of second-degree assault after police say he pointed a shotgun at law enforcement officers while they attempted to serve a domestic violence protection order on April 19.

Matthew Rosenthal was charged Friday for the incident that led to shots being fired by a Pierce County deputy. Nobody was injured during the shooting.

Deputies were tasked with serving the protection order at Rosenthal's home in the Cedars Model Manor Park.

Before serving the order, deputies met with the petitioner who told them Rosenthal called her several times, saying he "was going to go to her workplace and shoot it up with a shotgun," according to probable cause documents. She told the deputies he had access to a shotgun, which she believed was taken apart, according to documents. However, she did not know whether he had reassembled it since she last saw it.

When the deputies went to the residence, he was "apparently intoxicated and not cooperative," according to probable cause documents. Rosenthal was told he was being served a protection order, which required him to be removed from his home.

Deputies first made contact through a window, before Rosenthal moved to the door.

Probable cause documents show there were two different accounts of how Rosenthal reacted: one report indicates he accepted the papers but said he was not going to leave; another indicates he said he would leave but disappeared inside the home to get belongings.

"Law enforcement at the scene felt uncomfortable about the situation and summoned backup from the Gig Harbor Police Department" following the interaction, according to probable cause documents.

One deputy went around the home to watch the rear door. As he was positioning his vehicle behind the home, he believed he heard one gun shot, followed by several more, according to probable cause documents.

Two other deputies and Gig Harbor police officers had stayed at the front of the house.

According to probable cause documents, Rosenthal kicked open the door to the home and appeared in the doorway. One deputy believed he saw Rosenthal holding a shotgun. That deputy reported Rosenthal "leveled the shotgun at the deputies." The deputy heard a "loud bang" and believed Rosenthal fired at them, according to probable cause documents.

One deputy took cover behind a vehicle and the other returned fire.

One of the deputies believed Rosenthal fired four or five rounds before going back into the house, according to probable cause documents.

However, the "bang, according to law enforcement, sounded weird."

Rosenthal was then taken into custody.

Law enforcement found a shotgun laying on the porch under the open door to the home. However, the trigger housing was missing from the bottom of the receiver and the barrel was disconnected from the magazine tube, according to documents. No shell casings were found in the area.

The trigger housing was found in a separate location.