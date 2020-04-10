Gig Harbor man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing next-door neighbor

Pierce County Sheriff officials say mental health counselors responded to the man's home just an hour and a half before the homicide, but weren't able to find him.

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — A man is behind bars facing a murder charge for allegedly shooting and killing his next-door neighbor in Gig Harbor Saturday evening.

Deputies responded to the man’s neighborhood in the 6500 block of Valley View Drive NW in Gig Harbor after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting the man had shot his neighbor, according to a release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

At 7:23 p.m., deputies found the victim, a 76-year-old woman, dead inside her home with gunshot wounds, officials said.

Pierce County deputies, assisted by Tacoma police and Ruston police, started searching the area for the man, who was not found at his home.

Just before 9 p.m., Tacoma police located the man’s unoccupied vehicle in a parking area at the Les Davis Pier. Officers searched the area and found the man walking a short distance away.

The 58-year-old man was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Pierce County Jail on a first-degree murder charge.

During the investigation, officials said detectives learned the man had been contacted prior to the homicide by mental health co-responders because he believed his neighbor was setting up devices to scare off wildlife. Deputies were dispatched to his home at 3:15 p.m. on the day of the homicide, but he did not answer the door and couldn't be located, officials said.

Approximately one hour and 25 minutes later, the first witness called 911 to report that the man had allegedly shot his neighbor, officials said.

The mental health co-responders are trained counselors who assist the Pierce County Sheriff's Department in the field to respond to incidents where mental health issues may be involved, according to officials.