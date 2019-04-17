The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect that shot a gas station clerk during an armed robbery.

According to the sheriff’s department, the suspect entered the Union 76 gas station on Golden Given Road East in Midland around 1 a.m. Wednesday. The suspect ran behind the counter and hit the clerk in the face with a handgun.

The victim opened the cash register and was held at gunpoint while the suspect grabbed an undisclosed amount of money. Police said the suspect then shot the clerk and grabbed more money from the register before running from the store.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s, approximately 5’10” tall, and weighs around 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants, and black boots.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department

The victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Tips can also be sent through the P3 Tips mobile app.