Governor Jay Inslee is expected to sign a bill that will eliminate a backlog of rape kits in Washington state.

Backers of state House Bill 1166 said it would provide the Washington State Patrol with funding to eliminate a backlog of more than 10,000 kits.

It would also mean that instead of waiting months or years for lab results, kits will be processed in just a few weeks.

The bill calls for $13 million in state funding to hire 20 crime lab scientists and to upgrade testing equipment, bill sponsor Rep. Tina Orwall (D-Des Moines) previously said.

Rape kits have proven to be effective in helping solve cases. Earlier this year, a kit linked a registered sex offender living in Florida to a 2006 rape of a Seattle girl. Because of the backlog, the rape kit wasn't tested until 2018.