Front loader used to ram into Chase Bank in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A suspect used a front loader, a piece of heavy construction equipment, to ram into the front of a Chase Bank in Lynnwood, leaving behind significant damage, according to the Lynnwood Police Department (LPD).

The bank is located on Alderwood Mall Boulevard.

It's unclear if the suspect was attempting to steal the bank's ATM, which is still at the scene, police said. Thieves have previously used trucks, explosives and even a forklift to carry out ATM thefts in western Washington in recent months.

No one has been arrested in connection to the incident. A crew is on the scene attempting to patch up the damage to the Chase Bank building.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.