SEATTLE, Washington — Rayshauna Webber was stabbed and killed last week at Cal Anderson Park on Capital Hill. Friday night her friends and family gathered to honor her.

Webber was just 25-years-old and a mother of a young girl. She worked at the Starbucks on 23rd and Jackson in Seattle’s Central District.

On Friday, that Starbucks is where her friends and family gathered to remember Webber.

Webber was stabbed and killed near Cal Anderson Park in the early morning hours of July 14th. The man accused of stabbing her is in custody.

Friday night however, was not about the crime, it was about Webber.

“I’m at a loss,” her uncle, Greg, said. He did not share his last name.

Another woman, who they referred to as Webber's aunt, was emotional when speaking to the crowd.

“That was my baby. She don’t bother nobody, sweetheart, she don’t bother nobody. Good heart, good mother, now her child’s left without a mother,” she said.

In between the speeches were hugs, tears, and a struggle to understand how this could happen.

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best also attended the vigil. She took a picture with Greg and shared it on Twitter saying the death of Webber was the result of “senseless violence.”

At the end of the vigil, the crowd all took balloons and let them go in the sky.

“I love you baby girl.”