Reward in Seattle murder case of federal prosecutor Thomas Wales grows to $2.5 million

SEATTLE — Friends and family of Thomas Wales gathered Monday at the Seattle park named in his honor to remember the federal prosecutor and keep his case in the public eye.

Wales was remembered as a man of principle.

His daughter, Amy, recalled how he lived those principles every day.

"It's worth noting this belief system played out in his parenting of me and my brother," she said. "We made our fair share of mistakes as kids, which would result in our dad speaking to us in his famous 'lawyer voice.'"

Wales was murdered in his Queen Anne home the evening of October 11, 2001. He was shot several times through a basement window.

Investigators have worked the case for 20 years but have made no arrests. They did identify a potential suspect - a pilot from Bellevue - but he has never been charged.

On Monday, U.S. Attorney Nick Brown announced a new set of investigators have taken over the case.

"This means fresh eyes - local prosecutors looking at the evidence in this case anew - and working on strategies with the existing team to bring justice to the Wales family and our community," he said.

Investigators believe the killing was a hit job in revenge over a fraud case Wales prosecuted against the pilot. Agents have zeroed in on a small group of people from Snohomish County they believe are connected to the killing.

Seattle FBI Special Agent in Charge Don Voiret said the case is personal to investigators.

"The fact this hasn't been solved is personal to us," Voiret said. "We want to bring closure to the family. For the people out there that might have information, turn that around. What if it was your family member, your father, your husband? You would want the case solved, too."

The reward for information leading to the conviction of the killer has been increased from $1.5 million to $2.5 million.

People can submit tips through walestips@fbi.gov or 800-CALL-FBI.

As she closed her comments at Monday's remembrance, Amy Wales said her father was a man who fought to bring justice for his community. Now she fights to bring it for him.