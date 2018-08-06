A fourth person tied to last month's disappearance of a Bonney Lake teen was charged Friday.

Prosecutors are charging Nicholas David Biancalana, 29, with third-degree child rape. Biancalana's bail is set at $500,000.

Police safely located the 15-year-old teen June 3, about three weeks after her kidnapping. KING 5 News is not naming the teen because she is a possible sex crime victim.

She has been reunited with her family.

Bonney Lake Police are still asking people for tips if they have any information in the case.

Three other people have been arrested in the case, including convicted sex offender Christopher Fitzpatrick, 39.

Fitzpatrick and Maria Counts, 29, have been charged with kidnapping, rape of a child, promoting commercial sexual abuse of a minor, possession of child pornography, and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance to a minor. On Monday, prosecutors charged the third suspect, William Kent Pittman, 34, with rape of a child.

Prosecutors allege Fitzpatrick took naked pictures of the girl and gave her drugs.

After the teen was reported missing, a friend told police she had been spending time with an adult she considered a friend. Detectives said they later determined that friend was Fitzpatrick. Police have said it’s not clear if the girl went with Fitzpatrick on her own volition.

