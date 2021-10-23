Four people injured after shooting in Renton banquet hall

One person's injuries were life threatening, according to officers. Investigators are still searching for suspects.

RENTON, Wash. — Four people were shot at the Metropolitan Banquet Hall in Renton on Friday night, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

One person had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, according to deputies.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the banquet hall around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. When officers arrived, they found one person who had been shot inside the building. Officers reported hearing several more shots go off.

The other three victims were dropped off at area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Sheriff's office.