Four third class petty officers assigned to submarine commands at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor have been accused of sex crimes against a child under the age of 16 and producing child pornography by filming an incident that occurred on base in the barracks last fall.

Accused are two sailors assigned to the USS Nebraska Blue crew, a sailor assigned to the USS Henry M. Jackson and the Naval Submarine Support Center Bangor, according to the sailors' charge sheets released by the Navy.

Their names were redacted from the court documents because they have not yet been charged with a crime and a court-martial has not yet been convened.

The incident alleges the four submariners had discussed engaging in sexual acts with an underage female at a designated smoking area on base on Sept. 19, 2017.

The female was more than 12 but not yet 16, according to the charge sheets. Authorities are not sure how she came to be on base that evening.

After the discussion at the "smoke pit," the four sailors went back to their barracks and engaged "in group sex with an underage female" who they did know.

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

During the incident, they had "the door open, and with open recording of the group sex using photography and video equipment," according to the charge sheets.

Navy officials were first notified of the incident after receiving an anonymous report on Sept. 26, 2017, of an unauthorized female in the barracks after hours, said Submarine Group Nine spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Mike Smith.

An investigation was "immediately initiated" when Naval Base Kitsap authorities notified Naval Criminal Investigative Service. NCIS has concluded the investigation, Smith said.

"The U.S. Navy holds its personnel to the highest standards of conduct," he said. "We are committed to holding our personnel accountable for their actions and preserving good order and discipline throughout the fleet."

All four sailors were accused of violating the Uniform Code of Military Justice for allowing a non-family member to stay in their barracks room past 10 p.m.

Both sailors assigned to the Nebraska Blue crew and the sailor assigned to the Henry M. Jackson were accused with committing a sexual act upon a child under the age of 16 and producing child pornography by filming the incident.

The sailor assigned to Naval Submarine Support Center Bangor was accused of those charges as well as a third charge of committing a lewd act upon a child.

The four sailors appeared for an Article 32 hearing on Sept. 24, where an independent military judge advocate heard the evidence against the sailors before making a recommendation on whether there was enough probable cause for the charges to proceed to court-martial.

It can take three to four weeks for such a decision to be made, Smith said.

If there is enough probable cause to move the case forward in the Navy's judicial system, the convening authority will decide whether to refer all or a portion of the charges to court-martial. From there, the accused will be arraigned and charged with the crimes.

"As with any court proceeding, the accused are presumed innocent until proven guilty at court-martial," Smith said.

© 2018 KING